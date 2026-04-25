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How rude! by gaf005
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How rude!

Since the hedgehog would not display its talents normally the keeper brought it round for each of us to see close up, but it stuck its tongue out - cute or contemptuous?
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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