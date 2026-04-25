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Previous
Photo 2883
How rude!
Since the hedgehog would not display its talents normally the keeper brought it round for each of us to see close up, but it stuck its tongue out - cute or contemptuous?
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th April 2026 1:09pm
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