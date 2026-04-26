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Tasty. by gaf005
Photo 2884

Tasty.

The smell of raw fish (yuk!) pervaded the area as it was feeding time for the otters, but it was worth it to see them charging round to collect their mouth-watering morsels.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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