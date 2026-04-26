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Previous
Photo 2884
Tasty.
The smell of raw fish (yuk!) pervaded the area as it was feeding time for the otters, but it was worth it to see them charging round to collect their mouth-watering morsels.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th April 2026 2:55pm
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