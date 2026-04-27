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Solomon's Seal. by gaf005
Photo 2885

Solomon's Seal.

I transplanted this plant and thought I'd killed it, but its arching stem and hanging bell-shaped flowers have graced the garden once again.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Renee Salamon ace
What a beauty and lovely focus
April 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
A lovely line up. Glad you got it back!
April 27th, 2026  
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