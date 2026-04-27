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Previous
Photo 2885
Solomon's Seal.
I transplanted this plant and thought I'd killed it, but its arching stem and hanging bell-shaped flowers have graced the garden once again.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th April 2026 8:38am
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Renee Salamon
ace
What a beauty and lovely focus
April 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
A lovely line up. Glad you got it back!
April 27th, 2026
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