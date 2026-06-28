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Poor thing by gaf005
Photo 2947

Poor thing

While doing some DIY I inadvertently left outside some PVC piping with double-sided tape on it. I came out to find this poor 'dock bug' firmly glued to it. Perfect for a photo but sadly the only way out was euthanasia.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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GaryW ace
Oh no!..but a really good photo! 😉
June 28th, 2026  
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