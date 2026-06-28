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Previous
Photo 2947
Poor thing
While doing some DIY I inadvertently left outside some PVC piping with double-sided tape on it. I came out to find this poor 'dock bug' firmly glued to it. Perfect for a photo but sadly the only way out was euthanasia.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
27th June 2026 12:01am
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GaryW
ace
Oh no!..but a really good photo! 😉
June 28th, 2026
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