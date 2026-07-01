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Previous
Photo 2950
Cardoon
I was intrigued to learn that these are grown for their edible stalks.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
29th June 2026 4:47pm
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