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Cardoon by gaf005
Photo 2950

Cardoon

I was intrigued to learn that these are grown for their edible stalks.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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