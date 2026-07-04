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Omniverous by gaf005
Photo 2953

Omniverous

The badgers found plenty of leftover food. We had been told they eat just about anything and it seems they do.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a great shot, not a picky eater then
July 4th, 2026  
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