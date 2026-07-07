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Otter feeding time 2. by gaf005
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Otter feeding time 2.

I've raced to get here. Where's the food?
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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