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Photobomb by gaf005
Photo 2959

Photobomb

The Gazania's bright colours are renowned for attracting insects and pollinators - it worked!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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