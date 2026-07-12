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Orchid by gaf005
Photo 2960

Orchid

This Pyramidal Orchid was difficult to photograph in the intense sunlight and with a protective barrier around it.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2026  
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