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Elusive by gaf005
Photo 2961

Elusive

I just could not believe how fast stoats move - like lightning! No sooner had one emerged than it moved, hardly giving me a chance to get it in frame, never mind in focus. Hence this is one of several hundred attempts but it was worth it in the end.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous photograph.

You know how to tell the difference between a Stoat and a Weasal? “Weasley are weasiley identified but Stoats are stotally different”
July 13th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, amazing portrait of this guy
July 13th, 2026  
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