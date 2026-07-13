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Photo 2961
Elusive
I just could not believe how fast stoats move - like lightning! No sooner had one emerged than it moved, hardly giving me a chance to get it in frame, never mind in focus. Hence this is one of several hundred attempts but it was worth it in the end.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th July 2026 6:34pm
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Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous photograph.
You know how to tell the difference between a Stoat and a Weasal? “Weasley are weasiley identified but Stoats are stotally different”
July 13th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, amazing portrait of this guy
July 13th, 2026
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You know how to tell the difference between a Stoat and a Weasal? “Weasley are weasiley identified but Stoats are stotally different”