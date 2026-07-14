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Photo 2962
Static
For once, the stoat stood still for a few seconds before darting off at a ferocious speed.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th July 2026 6:26pm
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