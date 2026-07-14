Previous
Static by gaf005
Photo 2962

Static

For once, the stoat stood still for a few seconds before darting off at a ferocious speed.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact