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Cute by gaf005
Photo 2963

Cute

Ferrets don't run around like stoats and they have such adorable
faces.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Heleen Smit ace
Adorable indeed! It seems to be a "pretty please" begging look.
July 15th, 2026  
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