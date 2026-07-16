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As it butter wouldn't melt... by gaf005
Photo 2964

As it butter wouldn't melt...

This ferret looks so innocent but I took this using a 300mm lens and I would not care to put my fingers anywhere near it.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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