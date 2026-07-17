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Highland Tiger. by gaf005
Photo 2965

Highland Tiger.

This Scottish Wildcat looks quite cute as it emerges from behind a tree but it is twice the size of domestic cats and is both ferocious and untameable. Its temperament has been described as a 'spitting bundle of barbed wire'.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Mags ace
Amazing capture! I really thought it was a domestic cat.
July 17th, 2026  
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