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Snaffled by gaf005
Photo 2966

Snaffled

Keep off! It's mine, all mine.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 18th, 2026  
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