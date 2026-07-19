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What's the buzz? by gaf005
Photo 2967

What's the buzz?

On my way to the photoshoot I passed a very buzzy lavender bush and just had to stop and try to capture one of the bees that were so active, going from flower to flower.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Corinna Frappier
Oh my... This is amazing...great shot!!
July 19th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
July 19th, 2026  
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