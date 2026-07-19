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Previous
Photo 2967
What's the buzz?
On my way to the photoshoot I passed a very buzzy lavender bush and just had to stop and try to capture one of the bees that were so active, going from flower to flower.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th July 2026 10:28am
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Corinna Frappier
Oh my... This is amazing...great shot!!
July 19th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
July 19th, 2026
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