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Hedge Brown by gaf005
Photo 2968

Hedge Brown

It was wonderful to see so many butterflies and other insects as we went for a walk in the Cuckmere Valley this afternoon, including this rather hairy Gatekeeper Butterfly.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 20th, 2026  
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