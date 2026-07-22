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Groyne by gaf005
Photo 2970

Groyne

This end view shows it cracked and bleached by the water and the weather but withstanding whatever is thrown at it.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Fantastic textures and patterns.
July 22nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous
July 22nd, 2026  
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