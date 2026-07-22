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Previous
Photo 2970
Groyne
This end view shows it cracked and bleached by the water and the weather but withstanding whatever is thrown at it.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th July 2026 11:10am
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Mags
ace
Fantastic textures and patterns.
July 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
July 22nd, 2026
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