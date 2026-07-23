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Million Bells by gaf005
Photo 2971

Million Bells

The colour and complexity of this Calibrachoa flower caught my eye at the Open Garden with its rich purple petals with darker veins and yellow throat.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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