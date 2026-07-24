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Photo 2972
Long-eared owl.
I am assured in all searches that this is a long-eared owl, although they do not look long. Of course, the ears are really hidden on the side of its head and the title refers to feather tufts (here flattened!).
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th July 2026 4:25pm
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Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous close up
July 24th, 2026
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