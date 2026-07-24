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Long-eared owl. by gaf005
Photo 2972

Long-eared owl.

I am assured in all searches that this is a long-eared owl, although they do not look long. Of course, the ears are really hidden on the side of its head and the title refers to feather tufts (here flattened!).
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous close up
July 24th, 2026  
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