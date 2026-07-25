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Pincushion by gaf005
Photo 2973

Pincushion

This Scabiosa, although common, has an uncommon beauty, and the bokeh from the flowers behind it is amazing.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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haskar ace
Lovely shot and title.
July 25th, 2026  
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