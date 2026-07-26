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Sweet Pea. by gaf005
Photo 2974

Sweet Pea.

When I looked it up this variety is actually a broad-leaved everlasting pea, recognized for its vibrant purplish-pink flowers. Whatever its name, it is gorgeous.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
any of the pea flowers are delightful aren't they?
July 26th, 2026  
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