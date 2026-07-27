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Previous
Photo 2975
Pampas
One feathery plume of many, swaying in the wind, and me having to wait for a moment of calm to chance a shot.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
5th July 2026 4:04pm
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