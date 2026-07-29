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Too much sun by gaf005
Photo 2977

Too much sun

That's just how I feel today with yet another heatwave.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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