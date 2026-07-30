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Panicled Hydrangea. by gaf005
Photo 2978

Panicled Hydrangea.

I love Hydrangea plants with their colourful clusters but each one is made up of a multitude of individual flowers as intricate and beautiful as this one.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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