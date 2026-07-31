Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2979
Painted Lady.
I waited and waited for this butterfly to open its wings, to no avail, but I'm actually quite pleased with how the photo turned out showing off its hairy head.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2979
photos
91
followers
67
following
816% complete
View this month »
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th July 2026 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley Aldridge
ace
This is so beautiful, it looks like it has a little head along with an eye and beak, a fav.
July 31st, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous image
July 31st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close