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Painted Lady. by gaf005
Photo 2979

Painted Lady.

I waited and waited for this butterfly to open its wings, to no avail, but I'm actually quite pleased with how the photo turned out showing off its hairy head.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Lesley Aldridge ace
This is so beautiful, it looks like it has a little head along with an eye and beak, a fav.
July 31st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous image
July 31st, 2026  
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