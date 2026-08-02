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Penstemon by gaf005
Photo 2981

Penstemon

I'd never heard of this flower but some friends had it in their garden when I went round for their 'Open Garden'.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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