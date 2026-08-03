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Three Amigos. by gaf005
Photo 2982

Three Amigos.

Amidst a myriad of blooms were these 'Fizzy Pink' Cosmos, shining in the bright sunlight.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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