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Previous
Photo 2983
Pot Marigold
This Calendula, known as 'Snow Princess' has multiple uses apart from its beauty and pollination as it is edible, used for herbal skincare and as a cut flower.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
5
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
5th July 2026 3:47pm
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Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot and lighting
August 4th, 2026
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