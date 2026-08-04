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Pot Marigold by gaf005
Photo 2983

Pot Marigold

This Calendula, known as 'Snow Princess' has multiple uses apart from its beauty and pollination as it is edible, used for herbal skincare and as a cut flower.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot and lighting
August 4th, 2026  
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