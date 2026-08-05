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Scratching where it itches. by gaf005
Photo 2984

Scratching where it itches.

This Muntjac Deer is showing its agility in twisting to attack whatever is causing the irritation.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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