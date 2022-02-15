Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
Shine
Who’s got the prettiest make up bag?! These are tiny sequins, most approx 2mm in diameter. Used the in-built macro as I can’t find my Sandmarc lens 😖
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
46
photos
21
followers
43
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2022 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sequins
Lesley
ace
Ooh pretty shiny things - well captured!
February 15th, 2022
Nick
ace
Pretty image and I like your processing. Thanks for the follow.
February 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close