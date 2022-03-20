Previous
Next
Magdalen College by gaillambert
79 / 365

Magdalen College

Well, after consuming so much gin last night, I’m surprised I got a sharp image! One of Oxfords gorgeous colleges
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking tower. It was the operator that consumed the gin not the iPhone 🤣
March 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise