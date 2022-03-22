Previous
Positive by gaillambert
81 / 365

Positive

No photography skills. No sugar coating! Not my test results but our sons. Luckily he’s feeling ok. We’ll take that positive thank you
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Lesley ace
Oh no. Sign of the times. Glad they’re not too bad.
March 23rd, 2022  
