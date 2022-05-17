Sign up
132 / 365
Daisy patch
Trying to convince the husband we need to partake in No Mow May, hence lovely daisies in the lawn
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful perky things.
May 17th, 2022
George
ace
Yes, my lawn is the same - but I don’t have one giant daisy among the dwarves!
May 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
