Previous
Next
Daisy patch by gaillambert
132 / 365

Daisy patch

Trying to convince the husband we need to partake in No Mow May, hence lovely daisies in the lawn
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Wonderful perky things.
May 17th, 2022  
George ace
Yes, my lawn is the same - but I don’t have one giant daisy among the dwarves!
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise