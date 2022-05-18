Sign up
133 / 365
Alpha God of Love
This ornament was brought back from Hawaii by my great uncle in 1974, he gave one to my parents and one to my nan. This was my nans and she wrote the date on the back.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
1
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
133
photos
39
followers
71
following
36% complete
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Lesley
ace
Hmm, he doesn’t look very loving
May 18th, 2022
