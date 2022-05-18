Previous
Alpha God of Love by gaillambert
133 / 365

Alpha God of Love

This ornament was brought back from Hawaii by my great uncle in 1974, he gave one to my parents and one to my nan. This was my nans and she wrote the date on the back.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Lesley ace
Hmm, he doesn’t look very loving
May 18th, 2022  
