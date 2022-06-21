Previous
Next
Apple by gaillambert
165 / 365

Apple

They just taste better cut up!
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I have one of these & I have to agree it is better cut up.
June 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise