Cleavers by gaillambert
185 / 365

Cleavers

Went off route on a walk tonight with my friend and our dogs. Not the best idea. Hundreds of the bloody things were stuck in her fur!!! Poor Mabel has been very patient letting me remove them but she’s had enough, finish.l tomorrow. Anyway, couldn’t remember what these were called so googled it, and this info came up. Not sure if it’s true and probably not going to try it!!!

‘Cleavers are probably one of the stickiest, unappetising plants going. So, I take great pleasure in letting you know you should eat them! We should see these, sticky weeds as vegetables & at the end of the day, no matter how unappealing they seem, they are extremely good for you, safe to use & have great health benefits, which are sadly too often ignored. The young plant can be steamed with a little salt & pepper or the whole plant can be added to soups & blended. If you are a smoothie drinker, you could add these as a cleansing, seasonal vegetable. They don’t actually taste too bad. In China they are eaten regularly in slimming regimes as they are strongly diuretic & eliminate excess fluid in the body.‘
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Gail Lambert

Photo Details

Kartia ace
Ha ha as a bonus your dog can help with harvesting 🙄 great image though and interesting information. I’ve not seen these here. But don’t worry we have other pesky weeds to tangle in fur!
July 11th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Mmm not convinced either. Nice detail.
July 11th, 2022  
