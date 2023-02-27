Previous
No Northern Lights by gaillambert
No Northern Lights

So I drove a few miles out in the hope of seeing the aurora borealis, probably went a bit too early, gave up after an hour! The windmill always looks good though
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Carole Sandford ace
It does. We didn’t see anything in Lincolnshire.
February 27th, 2023  
George ace
It’s still a brilliant photo.
February 27th, 2023  
Lesley ace
It really does look good. I’m trying to stay up until midnight when they say is the best time to see them but it’s cloudy so I don’t hold out much hope. I love that windmill.
February 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous photo and light on the blades of the windmill
February 27th, 2023  
