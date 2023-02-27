Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 408
No Northern Lights
So I drove a few miles out in the hope of seeing the aurora borealis, probably went a bit too early, gave up after an hour! The windmill always looks good though
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
408
photos
58
followers
80
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th February 2023 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
It does. We didn’t see anything in Lincolnshire.
February 27th, 2023
George
ace
It’s still a brilliant photo.
February 27th, 2023
Lesley
ace
It really does look good. I’m trying to stay up until midnight when they say is the best time to see them but it’s cloudy so I don’t hold out much hope. I love that windmill.
February 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous photo and light on the blades of the windmill
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close