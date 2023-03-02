Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 411
Pagoda
Looking up into the roof of the pagoda in the park, scoping out ideas for my first safari in Bicester this weekend
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
411
photos
59
followers
88
following
112% complete
View this month »
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Love this strong graphic of lines and color. Good observation!
March 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great perspective. Good luck with the safari.
March 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close