Previous
Next
Pagoda by gaillambert
Photo 411

Pagoda

Looking up into the roof of the pagoda in the park, scoping out ideas for my first safari in Bicester this weekend
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Love this strong graphic of lines and color. Good observation!
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great perspective. Good luck with the safari.
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise