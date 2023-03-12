Previous
Moss by gaillambert
Photo 421

Moss

Up close with the macro, moss on a tree
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love tiny little worlds. =)
March 12th, 2023  
Barb ace
Nicely-filled frame!
March 12th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's so pretty!
March 12th, 2023  
