Photo 428
Closed
You used to be able to buy amazing pancakes and milkshake here, such a pretty exterior too.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Susan Wakely
ace
Very pretty. A shame that it is closed. How was your photo Safari?
March 19th, 2023
Barb
ace
Nice contrasting shapes and textures with the boardwalk, bricks, shutters, and flowers! Too bad the place is no longer open! Sounded inviting...
March 19th, 2023
Gail Lambert
@wakelys
it was really good thanks. Definitely does not feel like work!
March 19th, 2023
