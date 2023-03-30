Previous
Next
Magnolia and the Camera by gaillambert
Photo 438

Magnolia and the Camera

The Radcliffe Camera in Oxford with the gorgeous magnolia tree. Taken on my Safari this morning. The first one where the sun showed its face!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely scene
March 31st, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Great color variety in this lovely image.
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise