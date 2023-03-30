Sign up
Photo 438
Magnolia and the Camera
The Radcliffe Camera in Oxford with the gorgeous magnolia tree. Taken on my Safari this morning. The first one where the sun showed its face!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th March 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
March 31st, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great color variety in this lovely image.
March 31st, 2023
