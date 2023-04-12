Previous
Next
Rainy Day Football by gaillambert
Photo 450

Rainy Day Football

Actually taken yesterday. Photos taken today are awaiting permission to share! Hopefully available to share soon. Think puppies!
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise