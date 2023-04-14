Previous
Not a Banksy by gaillambert
Photo 452

Not a Banksy

But not a bad effort
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
123% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Some Great Wall art popping up all over the place.
April 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
That is cool and agree but still fabulous an nice find and image
April 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Love this! It really feels like it should be..
April 14th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great street shot
April 14th, 2023  
