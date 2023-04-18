Sign up
Photo 456
Bee
Didn’t have the macro lens with me so had to use the in-built macro. Easier to use but I still prefer an add-on lens
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
4
2
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
456
photos
61
followers
88
following
124% complete
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th April 2023 11:49am
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous closeup.
April 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great detail!
April 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
still a great capture
April 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice done fav
April 18th, 2023
