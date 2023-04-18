Previous
Bee by gaillambert
Didn’t have the macro lens with me so had to use the in-built macro. Easier to use but I still prefer an add-on lens
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous closeup.
April 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great detail!
April 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
still a great capture
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice done fav
April 18th, 2023  
