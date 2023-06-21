Previous
Son packed off to Barcelona for a few days, we’re off to Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 This was a actuality taken in the very early hours of this morning, ready for a -am departure 🥱 💤
Susan Wakely ace
We had an early start for our 6.30 flight to Barcelona last Friday. I am sure that he will have a great time.
June 22nd, 2023  
