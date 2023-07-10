Sign up
Previous
Photo 538
Here she comes
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
3
0
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
538
photos
62
followers
87
following
147% complete
View this month »
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
Views
5
Comments
3
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2023 5:54pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great mid bounce action.
July 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh lovely such a well timed shot
July 10th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very nice action shot!
July 10th, 2023
