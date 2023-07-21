Previous
Lucky find by gaillambert
Photo 549

Lucky find

So many photos to choose from today after completing my first corporate safari in Oxford. But I loved these men who had just stepped out of a car. Googling the clothes, it looks like African attire called agbada
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
150% complete

Photo Details

