We Are Sailing by gaillambert
Photo 582

We Are Sailing

23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
160% complete

Olwynne
I am sailing, I am sailing, Home again, 'cross the sea
Great shot
August 25th, 2023  
