Photo 735
Hot chocolate
But rubbish but then I was feeling rubbish and it was the only photo I took!
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Gail Lambert
@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st January 2024 3:49pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice comfort drink especially when feeling rubbish.
February 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
if you had filled the screen with the bubbles by cropping it would have been an awesome abstract
February 1st, 2024
Gail Lambert
@koalagardens
you’re right. I did crop but kept some of the mug. Lesson learned! Thank you ☺️
February 1st, 2024
