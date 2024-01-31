Previous
Hot chocolate by gaillambert
Photo 735

Hot chocolate

But rubbish but then I was feeling rubbish and it was the only photo I took!
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Gail Lambert

@gaillambert
Hi, I enrolled on the IPA course during lockdown, like many others and now look for photo opportunities everywhere but can find myself getting a...
Susan Wakely ace
A nice comfort drink especially when feeling rubbish.
February 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
if you had filled the screen with the bubbles by cropping it would have been an awesome abstract
February 1st, 2024  
Gail Lambert
@koalagardens you’re right. I did crop but kept some of the mug. Lesson learned! Thank you ☺️
February 1st, 2024  
